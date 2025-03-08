Gold prices hold steady in Baghdad and Erbil

2025-03-08 15:20:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, gold prices stabilized in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

A survey by Shafaq News Agency showed that gold prices on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 605,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 601,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 575,000 IQD, with a buying price of 571,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold in jewelry stores ranged between 605,000 and 615,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 575,000 and 585,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 703,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 615,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 527,000 IQD.