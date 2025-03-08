Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › Gold prices hold steady in Baghdad and Erbil

Gold prices hold steady in Baghdad and Erbil

Gold prices hold steady in Baghdad and Erbil
Gold prices hold steady in Baghdad and Erbil
2025-03-08 15:20:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, gold prices stabilized in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

A survey by Shafaq News Agency showed that gold prices on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 605,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 601,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 575,000 IQD, with a buying price of 571,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold in jewelry stores ranged between 605,000 and 615,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 575,000 and 585,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 703,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 615,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 527,000 IQD.

Continue following on Shafaq News