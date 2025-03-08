USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, hold ground in Erbil

2025-03-08 16:55:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar recorded an upward trend in Baghdad, while remaining stable in Erbil, as trading closed for the day.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges recorded a rate of 148,400 IQD per $100, up from 148,350 IQD earlier in the day.

In Baghdad’s local exchange shops, the selling price stood at 149,500 IQD per $100, while the buying price was 147,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 148,000 IQD per $100 with a buying price of 147,800 IQD.