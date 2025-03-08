More than 600 dead in Syria clashes, Red Cross calls for ‘safe access’ for health workers

2025-03-08 20:00:05 - From: France 24

More than 600 people, the majority of them civilians belonging to Syria’s Alawite minority, have been killed by the country’s security forces and their allies in the past two days, a war monitor said on Saturday. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has called for “unimpeded access” to the affected areas so that health workers can attend to the wounded and transport the dead.