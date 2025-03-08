On Women's Day: Kurdistan continues Yazidi rescue

2025-03-08 20:45:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has freed 3,585 Yazidis, including 1,214 women, from ISIS captivity, the Office for Kidnapped Yazidis announced on Saturday.

Hussein Qaidi, the office’s director, told Shafaq News that ISIS kidnapped more than 6,200 Yazidis, and 2,590 remain missing, emphasizing that search and rescue missions continue under the direct orders of Kurdistan’s President Nechirvan Barzani.

Qaidi noted that most missing Yazidis are believed to be held in Syria, while others may be scattered across Iraq and other countries.

On International Women’s Day, Qaidi urged the international community and humanitarian organizations to take immediate action to rescue the remaining Yazidi women and children still held by ISIS. He stressed the need for coordinated global efforts to end this humanitarian crisis.

On August 15, 2014, ISIS militants besieged Sinjar, in northern Iraq with a predominantly Yazidi population, massacred hundreds of men, and enslaved women and girls. Estimates indicate that ISIS abducted over 6,400 Yazidi women and children, forcing women into sexual slavery and conscripting boys as child soldiers.