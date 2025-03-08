Al-Sulaymaniyah celebrates Women’s Day: 55 Journalists honoured

2025-03-08 21:55:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Al-Sulaymaniyah marked theInternational Women’s Day with a series of meaningful events, emphasizing thecritical importance of women's rights, gender equality, and the ongoing battleagainst violence and marginalization.

One of the central highlights of the day took place at theInstitute of International Law, where 55 female journalists were honoured fortheir invaluable contributions to media and journalism. This recognition,attended by members of the Iraqi parliament, the Kurdistan Region’slegislature, and representatives from various international organizations,underscored the vital role that women play in shaping public discourse andpromoting freedom of expression.

Bashdar Hassan, head of the Institute, delivered a powerfuladdress during the ceremony, stressing the importance of providing femalejournalists with a safer and more supportive work environment. He acknowledgedthe challenges that women in journalism continue to face and noted that similarrecognition events would be held across the Kurdistan Region in the comingweeks, demonstrating a regional commitment to advancing women’s representationin journalism.

“Today’s event is not just a celebration of women’sachievements in journalism; it is a pledge to foster a more inclusive andbalanced media landscape,” said Hassan, highlighting the importance ofcontinued efforts to create a more equitable working environment for women.

Women’s rights activist Kzhall Abdulqader also participatedin the day’s events, emphasizing the importance of an informed and empoweredfemale population to build a healthier society. She praised the progress womenin the Kurdistan Region have made in overcoming political barriers and becomingmore active in community and public work.

Abdulqader framed March 8 not just as a celebration, but asa call to action. “This day is not only a celebration; it is a call forchange,” she said, paying tribute to prominent Kurdish women, such as HabsahKhan Naqeeb, Qadam Khair, and Khanzad, who have made significant sacrifices forthe advancement of women’s rights.

However, Abdulqader also highlighted the persistentpolitical and social obstacles women face, particularly within politicalparties where women’s empowerment is often stifled by party agendas. “A free andindependent woman is the foundation of real change,” she declared, urging theneed for greater autonomy for women in all sectors of society.

In addition, Abdulqader raised concerns about the risingrates of violence against women in the Kurdistan Region. She pointed to thetroubling statistic that eight women, aged between 18 and 50, have been killedthis year, with no justice served. She expressed frustration with women’sorganizations that, despite receiving substantial funding, have not takensufficient action to address these pressing issues.

About This Day

International Women’s Day has its origins in the labourmovements of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The first major proteststook place in 1857 when textile workers in New York demanded better workingconditions. Though these demonstrations were met with violent repression, theymarked a critical turning point in the fight for women's rights. In 1908,another women-led strike in New York further solidified March 8 as an importantdate in the ongoing struggle for gender equality.

For the people of Kurdistan, International Women’s Daycarries particularly deep significance. It serves as a reminder of thecountless sacrifices made by women in politics, resistance, and beyond. Despitethe challenges that persist, the demand for women’s rights and gender equalitycontinues to gain strength across the region.