Actress Charlotte Rampling gets lifetime achievement award at Berlin fest
2019/02/14 | 21:25
British actress Charlotte Rampling said on Thursday she was

moved to be awarded the Berlin Film Festival's Golden Bear for lifetime

achievement.The 73-year-old, who started her career as a model, is famed

for starring in arthouse films.She is best known for playing a concentration camp survivor

in Liliana Cavani's "The Night Porter" (1974).Rampling has starred in a wide range of other films, including

"Georgy Girl" (1966) with Lynn Redgrave, Woody Allen's Stardust

Memories (1980) and several movies by French director Francois Ozon in the

2000s.In 2015, she won the Berlinale festival's Silver Bear for

Best Actress in her role as a wife in Andrew Haigh's romantic drama "45

Years" about a couple whose marriage ends up in crisis as they prepare to

celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary."I'm really pleased to get the bear because I've got a

silver one and he was asking me the other day: 'Where's the gold one?' So I

said: 'Well I'm going to be back soon with it,' " Rampling told a news

conference in Berlin."They can box together. No, it's great, especially

because it's with Dieter Kosslick, who I admire enormously and I've worked so

much with him and so it's very moving."Berlinale director Kosslick has called Rampling "an

icon of unconventional and exciting cinema".

