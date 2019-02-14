Actress Charlotte Rampling gets lifetime achievement award at Berlin fest

2019/02/14 | 21:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
British actress Charlotte Rampling said on Thursday she was
moved to be awarded the Berlin Film Festival's Golden Bear for lifetime
achievement.The 73-year-old, who started her career as a model, is famed
for starring in arthouse films.She is best known for playing a concentration camp survivor
in Liliana Cavani's "The Night Porter" (1974).Rampling has starred in a wide range of other films, including
"Georgy Girl" (1966) with Lynn Redgrave, Woody Allen's Stardust
Memories (1980) and several movies by French director Francois Ozon in the
2000s.In 2015, she won the Berlinale festival's Silver Bear for
Best Actress in her role as a wife in Andrew Haigh's romantic drama "45
Years" about a couple whose marriage ends up in crisis as they prepare to
celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary."I'm really pleased to get the bear because I've got a
silver one and he was asking me the other day: 'Where's the gold one?' So I
said: 'Well I'm going to be back soon with it,' " Rampling told a news
conference in Berlin."They can box together. No, it's great, especially
because it's with Dieter Kosslick, who I admire enormously and I've worked so
much with him and so it's very moving."Berlinale director Kosslick has called Rampling "an
icon of unconventional and exciting cinema".
