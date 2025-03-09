Iraq's Women: Fighting for rights in a patriarchal stronghold

2025-03-09 02:38:12 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ As the world marks International Women’s Day,Iraqi women continue to achieve milestones over the past two decades, butchallenges persist in realizing full rights due to legal, social, and politicalobstacles. Despite these achievements, a deeply entrenched patriarchal mindsetremains one of the biggest social barriers.

A report by CEOWORLD magazine in April 2024 ranked Iraq 10thin the Arab world and 123rd globally in terms of the best countries for womento live in.

Additionally, Iraq ranks 168th among nations that mistreatwomen, according to a study conducted by Georgetown University’s Institute forWomen, Peace, and Security. The study, covering 177 countries, classifies Iraqamong the worst in human rights violations, particularly concerning women’srights.

According to the institute, one in five women in theworst-ranked countries experiences domestic violence, while six out of ten faceeconomic crises and poverty. Furthermore, maternal mortality rates remain high,with 540 deaths per 100,000 births due to inadequate healthcare measures.

Political Achievements

Despite challenges, Iraqi women have made remarkablepolitical gains. Former Minister of State for Women’s Affairs and women’srights activist Bushra Al-Zuwaini highlighted key achievements since the 2003political transition.

“For the first time in Iraq’s history, women now hold 96seats (out of 329) in Parliament, a milestone since the establishment of theIraqi monarchy,” Al-Zuwaini told Shafaq News.

She noted that Iraq’s current government includes a femalefinance minister [Taif Sami], a first for the country, in addition to 111female directors-general, five deputy ministers, and 122 women serving asjudges and prosecutors. Women have also gained a foothold in executive positions,marking a notable success in political representation.

On the legislative front, Al-Zuwaini said Iraq has passed 13laws supporting women, the latest being the Yazidi Female Survivors Law, whichrecognizes the atrocities committed against Yazidi women by ISIS. Additionally,an amendment to parliamentary membership rules now requires that if a female MPvacates her seat, another woman must replace her, regardless of the quota.

However, Al-Zuwaini stressed that women’s progress remainsbelow expectations due to legal gaps that need addressing. “Many laws requireamendments, particularly the Penal Code, which contradicts Article 14 of theConstitution by discriminating between men and women. Some penalties for womenare harsher than those for men. There is also an urgent need to review thePersonal Status Law,” she added.

Social and political barriers persist, she said, explainingthat many male politicians see women as competitors rather than partners ingovernance. “Iraqi society still has a deeply ingrained patriarchal mentalitythat assumes men are more competent, even though many jobs require intellectualrather than physical strength. This mindset remains the biggest socialchallenge for Iraqi women.”

Challenges in the Workforce

Despite efforts to integrate into the workforce, femaleparticipation in Iraq remains among the lowest in the Middle East and NorthAfrica at just 11%, according to the World Bank and the International LabourOrganization.

Azhhar Al-Dulaimi, civil activist and head of the Al-AsalOrganization for Women and Child Empowerment said women face discrimination inemployment opportunities, legal and regulatory challenges, and a lack ofwork-life balance.

“There is immense pressure on working women, with littleconsideration for their family responsibilities,” Al-Dulaimi told Shafaq News.She pointed to limited job opportunities for women and difficulty in securingleadership positions. “Women are rarely granted high-ranking roles, and theirparticipation in economic and political decision-making remains limited due topersistent gender inequality.”

This imbalance, she said, prevents women from influencingcrucial decisions and limits their ability to balance politicalresponsibilities with family obligations.

Continued Rights Violations

Beyond politics and employment, women face other rightsviolations, including domestic and social violence. Al-Dulaimi highlightedlegal provisions that contribute to the issue, such as recent amendments to thePersonal Status Law that “weaken women’s rights in child custody, inheritance,and financial support.”

“Traditional and tribal customs place additional pressure onwomen in Iraq’s conservative society,” she said, noting that these culturalnorms often undermine legal protections.

Iraqi journalist and activist Lina Ali echoed theseconcerns, saying Iraqi women’s struggles have worsened over time, particularlyregarding work and family life. “There is an urgent need for protectivelegislation, as seen in other countries. However, in Iraq, women’s rightscontinue to be stripped away as time passes,” she told Shafaq News.

Ali cited recently enacted laws that she described asoppressive to women. “While we celebrate International Women’s Day, newrestrictive laws have been passed that curtail women’s rights. For example, theamendment to the Personal Status Law removes the requirement for a first wife’sconsent before a husband takes a second wife. This amendment was voted onbefore completing its religious and legal review.”

She also criticized female lawmakers in Parliament, sayingmany prioritize their parties’ interests over women’s rights. “Most female MPsfollow their political parties’ male-dominated agendas. This was evident whenthe Women’s Committee was the first to support legislation that strippedmothers of their custody rights.”

Ali argued that independent female MPs who opposed theselaws faced retaliation, including smear campaigns and politicalmarginalization, considering that women in Parliament are often “controlledrather than empowered.” Those who voice opposition, according to her,particularly independent MPs, have been targeted through defamation campaigns,“as seen recently with several female lawyers who merely expressed their viewson the law.”

“Some decision-makers believe that increasing women’s rightsputs their power at risk. As a result, they work to limit women’sopportunities, reduce their access to jobs, and confine them to traditionalroles. They resist any privileges granted to women, often justifying theirstance with references to customs or religion, even though honoring women is afundamental principle of faith.”