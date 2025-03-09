More than 1,000 people killed in two days of clashes in Syria, war monitor says

2025-03-09 04:01:19 - From: The Guardian

About 745 civilians among those killed in fighting in Latakia province between security forces and fighters loyal to former president Assad

More than 1,000 people, including 745 civilians, were killed in the two days of clashes between Syrian security forces and fighters loyal to the former Assad regime and ensuing revenge killings, a war monitor has said, one of the highest death tolls in Syria since 2011.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitor, said 745 civilians were killed mostly execution-style, while 125 Syrian security forces and 148 Assad loyalists were killed. Death tolls from the two days of fighting have varied wildly, with some estimates putting the final death toll even higher.

