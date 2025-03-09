Iraq to Deploy Environmental Pollution Sensors Nationwide

2025-03-09 05:17:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani has approved measures to activate environmental pollution monitoring sensors in meteorological stations across the country, according to Dr. Salman Al-Bahadli, Director General of the General Authority for Meteorology and Seismology. This initiative follows continuous support from Transport Minister Razzaq Muhaibis Al-Saadawi, who highlighted the importance of […]

