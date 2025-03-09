Indian Company to supply Iraq with Transformers

2025-03-09 05:17:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd (TARIL) has announced that it has won a contract to supply Iraq's Al Sabha Group with electrical transformers. The contract value was not stated, but combined with another contract to supply an Australian company, the total value is 78 Crore Rupees [$8.9 million]. (Source: TARIL)

