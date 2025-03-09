2025-03-09 05:17:25 - From: Iraq Business News

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Contentious retirement clause puts future of Iraq's PMU in question The Iraqi parliament's protracted debate over amendments to legislation regulating the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) may be nearing its end. Reports suggest that […]

The post Retirement Clause "puts Future of Iraq's PMU in Question" first appeared on Iraq Business News.