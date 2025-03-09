Preserving tradition: Kurdistan prepares for National Costume Day

2025-03-09 12:30:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region of Iraq will celebrate National Costume Day on Monday, transforming public spaces into a vibrant showcase of traditional Kurdish clothing.

During the celebration, people of all ages wear Kurdish attire in streets, markets, parks, government offices, schools, and universities, turning the occasion into a cultural festival.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) officially designated March 10 as National Costume Day in 2012 to preserve Kurdish heritage and traditions.

Kurdish attire varies by region and community. Men often wear the wide-legged "Shalwar" trousers paired with a traditional jacket, while women don long, embellished dresses in vibrant colors. Typically worn at weddings, religious gatherings, and national celebrations, these garments symbolize cultural pride and unity among the Kurdish people.