Billions lost, power gone: Iraq's energy crisis explodes

2025-03-09 12:46:14 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq, one of the world's largest oil producers, has longrelied on petroleum for its economy and energy sector. However, this dependencehas left the country vulnerable to economic volatility and energy insecurity,particularly due to its reliance on imports to meet domestic electricitydemand.

Power Play: Iraq’s Energy Reality

Despite vast oil reserves, Iraq struggles to generate enough electricitydue to inefficiencies in energy production and transmission. Oil remains Iraq’sprimary energy source, accounting for most of its exports and domesticconsumption, with the country producing about 4.5 million barrels per day in2023, positioning it as one of OPEC’s top producers.

Natural gas serves as a secondary energy source for electricity generation,but Iraq wastes a significant portion due to inadequate infrastructure. In2022, Iraq flared over 630 billion cubic feet of gas, making it the world’ssecond-largest gas-flaring country, contributing to both resource waste andenvironmental pollution.

This inefficiency has led to Iraq's heavy reliance on energy imports,particularly from Iran, making the country vulnerable to geopolitical tensionsand international sanctions. In addition, Iraq has pursued limited energyimports from Jordan, providing approximately 150 megawatts of electricity,while Qatar has been identified as a potential supplier of liquefied naturalgas (LNG), though the necessary import infrastructure is still underdevelopment.

4,000 Megawatts Down

Iraq's energy infrastructure is closely tied to Iranian imports, whichsupply one-third to 40% of the country's electricity and gas needs. Iran alsoprovides 1,200 MW of electricity daily to Iraq. This reliance becameparticularly evident when the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity reported a completehalt in Iranian gas supplies. These disruptions resulted in a significant4,000-megawatt drop in national grid capacity, severely straining theelectricity supply and causing widespread power shortages across multiplegovernorates. Such incidents expose the vulnerabilities of Iraq's"primitive" gas policy.

The economic ramifications of this dependence are significant. Between2003 and 2021, Iraq's Ministry of Electricity spent over $80 billion on energyimports, pushing the total to nearly $100 billion over two decades. Despitethese expenditures, power shortages continue, exacerbated by fluctuating oilrevenues and broader economic pressures.

Geopolitical factors further complicate Iraq’s energy landscape. USsanctions on Iran have, at times, hindered Iraq’s ability to make payments forenergy imports, leading to supply uncertainties. Additionally, regionaltensions and internal political dynamics can disrupt the steady flow of energy,as seen in cases where maintenance issues or infrastructural problems insupplier countries have led to unexpected energy cuts.

Energy Independence Blueprint

To address these vulnerabilities, Iraq is implementing a comprehensivestrategy to diversify its energy portfolio, enhance domestic production, and integraterenewable sources into the national grid.

A key component of this plan is the expansion of domestic gas productionto reduce dependence on imports. In January 2025, TotalEnergies beganconstructing the ArtawiGas25 processing facility in the Artawi oil field,designed to handle 50 million cubic feet of gas per day that would otherwise beflared. This project alone is expected to provide electricity to around 200,000households in the Basra region. As part of a broader $10 billion investmentover four years, TotalEnergies aims to reinforce Iraq’s energy infrastructure,ensuring a more stable and self-sufficient energy supply.

Collaborations with companies such as Baker Hughes and the Iraq NationalOil Company are also underway, focusing on gas capture and processing. Iraq hasset a target of achieving zero routine gas flaring by 2027, a goal that couldunlock an additional 3.5 gigawatts of power. “Reducing gas flaring is not justabout energy efficiency, it’s about protecting our environment and maximizingour resources,” stated an official from Iraq’s Ministry of Oil, highlightingthe long-term impact of these initiatives.

At the same time, Iraq is investing in LNG infrastructure to meetimmediate energy demands while mitigating supply risks. Plans are underway toestablish a fixed offshore LNG terminal in Faw, along with a floating LNGplatform, both expected to be operational by 2026. By diversifying importsources, Iraq aims to reduce its dependence on pipeline-dependent energysupplies, creating a more secure and flexible energy landscape.

Regional cooperation remains a key pillar of Iraq’s strategy. In March2024, Iraq signed a five-year agreement with Iran’s National Gas Company toimport 50 million cubic meters of natural gas daily, ensuring a steady powersupply. Additionally, Iraq has sought integration into the Gulf CooperationCouncil (GCC) power grid to enhance long-term energy security.

At the same time, Iraq has turned to Turkmenistan as an alternativeenergy partner amid disruptions in Iranian gas supplies. In August 2023, itsigned a memorandum of understanding to import Turkmen 20 million cubic metersof gas to help fuel its power plants. However, because the gas must transitthrough Iran, the deal remains vulnerable to US sanctions, raising concernsabout its long-term reliability. Even if fully implemented, it would generateonly 3,000 to 4,000 MW, insufficient to meet Iraq’s growing energy needs.

Hence, to strengthen its energy security, a new agreement involvingTurkmenGas and Turkey’s BOTAS was signed and is set to take effect on March 1.Under this deal, Turkmenistan will supply gas to Iraq via Turkey, utilizingBOTAS’s infrastructure to facilitate transit. This partnership not only helpsIraq secure additional energy sources but also strengthens its ties withregional energy players, offering an alternative route to reduce reliance onIran.

Finally, by November 2024, Iraq successfully integrated into the GCCelectricity grid, securing 3.94 terawatt-hours of electricity annually at competitiverates. These agreements are pivotal in strengthening Iraq’s energy security,reducing localized shortages, and fostering economic stability.

Sun, Dams, and Dreams

Iraq is also shifting toward renewable energy to address electricityshortages and reduce its dependence on fossil fuels. The government aims togenerate 33% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, equivalent to12 gigawatts. A flagship project is a 1.25-gigawatt solar power plant in Basra,developed with TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy, which will provide electricity to350,000 homes. Other large-scale solar farms are under construction, includinga 750 MW project in al-Muthanna province and two plants totalling 525 MW, withcompanies like Masdar and PowerChina playing key roles in these efforts.

Hydroelectric power is also a crucial component of Iraq’s renewableenergy strategy. As of 2023, Iraq had an installed hydroelectric capacity of2.5 gigawatts, with major dams like Mosul (1,062 MW), Haditha (660 MW), andDokan (400 MW) contributing to both energy generation and water management.Additional projects, such as the Deralok Dam in Kurdistan, are expected toincrease capacity further.

To accelerate the adoption of renewable energy, Iraq is offeringfinancial incentives. The Central Bank of Iraq allocated one trillion dinars($685 million) in interest-free loans to support solar panel installations inhomes and public buildings. These efforts aim to decentralize energyproduction, reduce pressure on the national grid, and lower energy costs forconsumers.

Despite the challenges posed by political instability and infrastructurelimitations, Iraq’s shift toward renewable energy, bolstered by internationalpartnerships and strategic investments, positions the country for long-termsustainability. As Bassem al-Ghuraybawi, a member of the parliamentary oil andgas committee, remarked, Iraq is working to diversify its energy portfoliowhile continuing to rely on oil production.