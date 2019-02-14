Hip-hop icon Grandmaster Flash, violinist Mutter win Polar Prize

2019/02/14 | 21:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
American hip-hop icon Grandmaster Flash was awarded Sweden's
Polar Music Prize on Wednesday, together with German violinist Ann-Sophie
Mutter and the Playing for Change Foundation.Founded in 1989 by Stig Anderson, publisher and manager of
the Swedish band ABBA, previous winners of the 1 million Swedish crowns
($108,606) prize include Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Elton John and
Metallica."It is such an honor, because a lot of times in our
culture, what we do as DJs gets overlooked," Grandmaster Flash, whose real
name is Joseph Saddler, said in a statement."So for these people to say, let's give this to someone
who doesn't necessarily use a microphone as their gift ... for me to be picked
out of so many people, I am so, so deeply honored.”Mutter is a multi-award-winning classical violinist.The Playing for Change Foundation provides music and arts
education for underprivileged children around the world.It was only the second time that three laureates have been
chosen in a single year.
