Hip-hop icon Grandmaster Flash, violinist Mutter win Polar Prize

2019/02/14 | 21:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-American hip-hop icon Grandmaster Flash was awarded Sweden'sPolar Music Prize on Wednesday, together with German violinist Ann-SophieMutter and the Playing for Change Foundation.Founded in 1989 by Stig Anderson, publisher and manager ofthe Swedish band ABBA, previous winners of the 1 million Swedish crowns($108,606) prize include Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Elton John andMetallica."It is such an honor, because a lot of times in ourculture, what we do as DJs gets overlooked," Grandmaster Flash, whose realname is Joseph Saddler, said in a statement."So for these people to say, let's give this to someonewho doesn't necessarily use a microphone as their gift ... for me to be pickedout of so many people, I am so, so deeply honored.”Mutter is a multi-award-winning classical violinist.The Playing for Change Foundation provides music and artseducation for underprivileged children around the world.It was only the second time that three laureates have beenchosen in a single year.