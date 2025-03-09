Gold prices hold steady in Baghdad, fall in Erbil

2025-03-09 15:03:45 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, gold prices stabilized in Baghdadand dropped in Erbil markets.

A survey by Shafaq News Agency showed that gold prices onBaghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 605,000 IQD per mithqal(equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, andEuropean varieties, with a buying price of 601,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 575,000 IQD,with a buying price of 571,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold injewelry stores ranged between 605,000 and 615,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold soldfor between 575,000 and 585,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 700,000 IQD per mithqal,21-carat gold at 613,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 525,000 IQD.