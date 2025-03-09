Iraq sees record olive oil production in 2025

2025-03-09 15:03:45 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s olive oil production has reached arecord high in 2025, marking a significant milestone for the country’sagricultural sector, the Ministry of Agriculture announced on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said oil extraction rates hadrisen to 18% across olive varieties such as Picual, Gerafa, and SaintCatherine, calling it a historic achievement.

“This success follows three years of dedicated efforts,including improved harvesting methods and the use of specialized presses toenhance oil quality,” the statement read.

The ministry noted that extraction rates had previouslyremained below 10%, and recent improvements reflect "substantial progressin Iraq’s olive oil industry."