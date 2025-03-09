US ends waiver for Iraq to buy Iranian electricity

2025-03-09 17:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Washington has declined to renew a sanctions waiver that allowed Iraq to buy electricity from neighbouring Iran, a spokesperson for the American embassy in Baghdad said on Sunday.

Despite having immense oil and gas reserves, Iraq remains dependent on imports to meet its energy needs, and Iran supplies a third of the country's gas and electricity.

The Baghdad government, which hopes to achieve energy self-sufficiency by 2028, said it had prepared "for all scenarios" regarding the waiver.