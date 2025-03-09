Iraq News Now

HomeAl monitorGeneral › US ends waiver for Iraq to buy Iranian electricity

US ends waiver for Iraq to buy Iranian electricity

US ends waiver for Iraq to buy Iranian electricity
US ends waiver for Iraq to buy Iranian electricity
2025-03-09 17:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Washington has declined to renew a sanctions waiver that allowed Iraq to buy electricity from neighbouring Iran, a spokesperson for the American embassy in Baghdad said on Sunday.

Despite having immense oil and gas reserves, Iraq remains dependent on imports to meet its energy needs, and Iran supplies a third of the country's gas and electricity.

The Baghdad government, which hopes to achieve energy self-sufficiency by 2028, said it had prepared "for all scenarios" regarding the waiver.

Continue following on Al monitor