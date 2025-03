2025-03-09 17:00:03 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- Syria’s overall inflation rate for the period from February 2024 to January 2025 amounted 46.7%, which is below the 119.7% rate calculated during the previous period. The annual inflation rate for January 2025 was 6.4 %, much lower than the 118.9 % rate recorded for the same period in 2024. “this is due …