Rwanga leads 20,000 Olive Tree Project

2025-03-09 17:00:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Sunday, Rwanga Organization, and the Iraqi and Kurdish Ministries of Agriculture announceda collaboration to address environmental challenges and promote sustainability.The initiative focuses on ecosystem restoration, climate adaptation, andcommunity-based programs.

According toa statement, a key project involves planting 20,000 olive trees in the arid Kasnazaneregion, southwest of Erbil, led by Rwanga Chairman Idris Nechirvan Barzani.Launched in 2023, the effort has already seen 18,500 drought-resistant saplingsplanted to combat soil erosion and biodiversity loss.

Kurdish Ministerof Agriculture and Irrigation, Begard Talabani, emphasized that the project supportsIraq’s goal to increase forestation by 15% by 2030. “Olive trees play a vitalrole in carbon absorption, economic development, and preserving culturalheritage,” she said. The initiative also aims to create olive oil cooperativesfor local farmers.

Thepartnership also plans to introduce solar-powered irrigation systems to reducewater consumption and provide training in sustainable farming practices. Itwill expand agroforestry techniques to suburban areas to combat heat andpollution.

Hassan Aladdin,Executive Director of Rwanga, praised the ministry’s collaboration. “Wheninstitutions and communities unite, systemic climate solutions thrive,” hesaid.

TheKasnazane project is part of Rwanga’s broader “Green Kurdistan” campaign, whichhas planted over 200,000 trees since 2020. Plans include collaborating withSalahaddin University to monitor ecological recovery and assess soil health.

MinisterTalabani also announced reforms to encourage private-sector involvement inafforestation and supported Rwanga’s proposal to restore the Tigris Basinwetlands to address water scarcity.

About Rwanga

The Rwanga Foundation,founded by Idris Nechirvan Barzani in 2013, is a prominent philanthropicorganization in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, dedicated to providing qualityeducation for every child. Over the years, the foundation has broadened itsscope to encompass various initiatives, including economic development, youthempowerment, environmental protection, and support for charitable causes.

Rwanga Foundation’simpactful projects have benefited over three million people, including refugeesand displaced individuals, highlighting its commitment to community support anddevelopment. The organization is also focused on addressing climate changethrough innovative local projects that align with its environmental goals.

In addition to itseducational initiatives, the Foundation plays a significant role in promotinghigher education in the region, with its chancellor serving at the Universityof Kurdistan – Hewler.