KMU: Violence against men surges in Kurdistan Region

2025-03-09 18:55:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regionhas witnessed a sharp rise in violence against men over the past two months,with reported cases far exceeding those recorded in previous years, theKurdistan Men’s Union (KMU) said on Sunday.

Burhan Ali Faraj, secretary of theunion’s Al-Sulaymaniyah branch, told Shafaq News that 93 cases of violentassaults against men were documented in the past two months alone, alongside 13suicides and four killings involving female accomplices in the Al-Sulaymaniyahprovince alone.

“These figures represent aconcerning shift in the nature of domestic and societal violence in theKurdistan Region,” Faraj said, attributing the rise in violence to mountingfinancial and economic hardships, which have intensified family tensions, leadingto more cases of domestic abuse and suicides.

“The Kurdistan Men’s Union isactively working to raise awareness about this phenomenon,” he stated, callingon authorities to take preventive measures and support affected familiesthrough psychological and social counseling, as well as economic policies thatalleviate financial stressors contributing to violence and self-harm.