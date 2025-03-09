'Roads full of corpses': terrified Alawites in Syria flee attacks

2025-03-09 19:00:02 - From: Al monitor

For two days, Rihab Kamel and her family hid terrified in their bathroom in the city of Baniyas as armed men stormed the neighbourhood, pursuing members of Syria's Alawite minority.

The coastal city is part of Syria's Alawite heartland that has been gripped by the fiercest violence since former president Bashar al-Assad was toppled in December.

"We turned off the lights and hid. When we were able to flee our neighbourhood of Al-Qusour, we found the roads full of corpses," Kamel, a 35-year-old mother, told AFP.