Turkey, Jordan, Syria and Iraq delegations to meet in Amman for security talks on Syria

2025-03-09 19:00:05 - From: France 24

High-level delegations from Turkey, Jordan, Syria, and Iraq will meet in Amman on Sunday to discuss security cooperation and regional developments, a Turkish diplomatic source said on Saturday. The four countries stated that their aim is to meet to jointly fight the Islamic State in the region. This comes as Western and regional countries have warned of a possible resurgence of the Islamic State since the fall of former regime leader Bashar al-Assad. France24 Senior Journalist Andrew Hilliar joins us to discuss the topic.