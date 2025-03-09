EXCLUSIVE: KDP, PUK on brink of Regional Government deal

2025-03-09 20:05:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The agreement betweenthe two main parties in the Kurdistan Region—the Kurdistan Democratic Party(KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK)—on forming the new governmentis "almost complete," the PUK revealed on Sunday.

PUK member Rezan Shex Dler toldShafaq News that her party and the KDP are “very close” to reaching a finalagreement on forming the Kurdistan Regional Government," noting that"the understandings between the two sides include the distribution ofministerial positions."

"Only the final meeting withKDP leader Masoud Barzani remains to finalize the details and ensure theagreement is implemented," she added.

Last week, the Kurdistan SocialistDemocratic Party (KSDP) affirmed that the PUK and KDP are nearing an agreementto form the new government.

Following the Kurdistan Region'sparliamentary elections in October 2024, Kurdish political forces have failedto reach an agreement on forming a government despite multiple meetings. Nearlyfive months after the elections, the Region remains in political deadlock, withthe current government operating in a caretaker capacity since its mandateended in 2022.

The delay in forming the newgovernment is largely due to political disagreements between the two mainparties, particularly over the distribution of leadership positions and theneed for a unified approach to tackling economic and political challenges.