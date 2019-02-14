Kurdistan security chief to attend 2019 Munich Security Conference

2019/02/14 | 22:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) Chancellor, Masrour Barzani, will attend the upcoming Munich Security Conference which will take place from Feb. 15 to 17.
Officials and experts around the world will attend the conference to discuss security developments in the Middle East, Europe, and other parts of the globe.
Chancellor Barzani is expected to meet senior officials and hold a series of meetings with diplomatic and security delegations from several countries.
The senior Kurdish official is likely to brief officials and ministers on the ongoing fight against the so-called Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
“The ISIS ideology and the root causes that led to its rise still exist,” Barzani warned in an interview with The Daily Beast published on Thursday.
Indeed, other foreign ministers and officials have echoed similar warnings.
On Wednesday, Canadian Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan told Kurdistan 24 ahead of meetings with defense ministers at the NATO headquarters in Belgium that the Coalition and its partners need to address the causes for the rise of the Islamic State and ensure the group does not re-emerge.
Officials and experts around the world will attend the conference to discuss security developments in the Middle East, Europe, and other parts of the globe.
Chancellor Barzani is expected to meet senior officials and hold a series of meetings with diplomatic and security delegations from several countries.
The senior Kurdish official is likely to brief officials and ministers on the ongoing fight against the so-called Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
“The ISIS ideology and the root causes that led to its rise still exist,” Barzani warned in an interview with The Daily Beast published on Thursday.
Indeed, other foreign ministers and officials have echoed similar warnings.
On Wednesday, Canadian Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan told Kurdistan 24 ahead of meetings with defense ministers at the NATO headquarters in Belgium that the Coalition and its partners need to address the causes for the rise of the Islamic State and ensure the group does not re-emerge.