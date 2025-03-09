PM Barzani, ex-Iraqi PM push for resolution of disputes

2025-03-09 21:36:00 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Kurdish Prime Minister, MasrourBarzani, met with former Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, in Erbil.

According to a statement by the Kurdish PM, the two sidesreviewed the general situation in Iraq and the region, as well as thepreparations for the upcoming legislative elections.

The talks also emphasized the need to resolve outstandingissues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government to ensure theconstitutional rights and financial entitlements of the region's citizens.