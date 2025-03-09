Iraq News Now

Syria announces probe after reports of mass killings

2025-03-09 22:00:52 - From: Al monitor

Syria's government on Sunday announced a probe after the killing of Alawite civilians triggered an international backlash against the worst violence since Bashar al-Assad's overthrow.

In its latest toll, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said 830 Alawite civilians were killed in "executions" carried out by security personnel or pro-government fighters in the coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus.

