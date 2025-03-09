Iraq News Now

HomeSANAGeneral › Jordanian King meets participants in Syria’s neighboring countries meeting

Jordanian King meets participants in Syria’s neighboring countries meeting

Jordanian King meets participants in Syria’s neighboring countries meeting
Jordanian King meets participants in Syria’s neighboring countries meeting
2025-03-09 22:01:16 - From: SANA
Amman, SANA-Jordanian King Abdullah II reiterated his country’s support for Syria in preserving its security, stability, territorial integrity, and protecting its citizens. During his reception at al-Husseiniya Palace today of representatives of the countries participating in the Syria’s neighboring countries meeting, King Abdullah stressed the need to create appropriate conditions for the voluntary and safe …

Continue following on SANA