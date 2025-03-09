Shafaq News journalist honored at Baghdad ceremony for women reporters

2025-03-09 22:45:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Iraqi women journalists were honored on Sunday by the Naya Organization forCommunity Development for their role in covering events and reporting on socialissues, including a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency.

Theceremony, held at the Al-Yarmouk Recreational Club in central Baghdad to markInternational Women’s Day, featured discussions on women’s rights and theimportance of their roles across various fields.

“Thisrecognition is a tribute to the tremendous efforts of women journalists in thisdemanding profession,” Yasser Ismail, the head of Naya, told Shafaq News.“Their work over the years has contributed to community building and fosteringunity among different social groups.”

Among thosehonored was Shafaq News correspondent Sara Qaher, along with several otherIraqi journalists who have dedicated their reporting to women’s issues andchallenges in society.