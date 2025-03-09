KJS condemns journalist arrest in Al-Sulaymaniyah

2025-03-09 22:45:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Sunday, the Kurdistan Journalists’ Syndicate (KJS) condemned the arrest ofjournalist Bashdar Baziani by Asayish forces in Al-Sulaymaniyah.

In astatement, the Syndicate stated that Baziani’s arrest without prior notice or ajudicial warrant constitutes a breach of Kurdistan’s journalism law.

TheSyndicate also criticized authorities for denying Baziani’s family visitationrights, describing the move as “a clear legal violation that undermines freedomof expression and press rights.”

The statementcalled for Baziani’s immediate release and urged authorities to ensure that hiscase is not misrepresented or politically manipulated.

This arrestis the latest in a series of journalist arrests. On February 9, security forcesin the Kurdistan Region allegedly assaulted 12 news crews covering a protest byteachers and public employees over unpaid salaries. Reports indicate that “atleast 22 journalists were teargassed, two arrested, and a televisionstation raided.”