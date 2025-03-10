Iftar dinner in Erbil: celebrating Regional solidarity

2025-03-10 00:45:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, representatives from the KurdistanRegion Presidency attended a communal iftar dinner hosted by the SupremeSpiritual Council of the Yazidis in Erbil.

The event, held at the invitation of Yazidi Prince Mir HazemTahsin Beg, brought together officials, political figures, and religious andsocial leaders.

Leading the Kurdistan Region’s participation, PresidentialChief of Staff Fawzi Hariri was joined by Foreign Affairs Advisor Falah Mustafaand Internal Affairs Advisor Dilshad Shahab, according to an officialstatement.

“We deeply value the peaceful coexistence that defines theKurdistan Region and remain committed to strengthening harmony among allcommunities,” Hariri remarked during the gathering.

Discussions focused on reinforcing religious and ethniccoexistence, fostering peace and unity, and upholding the region’s tradition ofpluralism.