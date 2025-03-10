Foreign Ministers participating in Syria’s Neighboring Countries Meeting affirm support for Its security and stability

2025-03-10 02:00:04 - From: SANA

Amman, SANA-The foreign ministers of the countries participating in the Syria’s Neighboring Countries meeting, which was held today in the Jordanian capital Amman, affirmed their countries’ support for Syria’s security and stability, calling for lifting sanctions on it. Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said during a joint press conference: “We affirmed together that Syria’s security …