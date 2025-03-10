Al-Anbar reopens glass factory for investment

2025-03-10 03:05:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Al-Anbar Provincial Council is preparing toreintroduce its glass and ceramics factory as an investment opportunityfollowing the termination of its contract with a Russian company, an officialconfirmed Sunday.

The announcement follows a Shafaq News report last Thursday,detailing the factory’s years-long shutdown due to legal and financial hurdlesthat stalled rehabilitation efforts, significantly affecting local employmentand industrial output.

Once a pillar of Iraq’s industrial sector, the glass andceramics factory used to play a major role in meeting domestic demand and providingthousands of jobs.

Hamid Daham Al-Alwani, head of the council’s Economy andInvestment Committee, told Shafaq News that a recent court ruling in favor ofthe Iraqi Ministry of Industry has paved the way for new investors. "Plansare in place to introduce modern production lines to enhance quality andstimulate the local economy," he stated.

Al-Alwani highlighted that the factory’s multiple productionlines offer flexibility for independent investment, allowing different sectorsto develop specialized product lines. "This strategy increases projectviability and attracts high-caliber investors," he explained.

The council is committed to structuring the upcominginvestment bid efficiently to ensure maximum resource utilization and long-termsustainability. "The next phase will bring positive economictransformations in Al-Anbar," Al-Alwani emphasized, stressing thatauthorities are focused on attracting serious investors capable of meetingmodern industry standards.