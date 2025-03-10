Syria’s neighboring countries condemn all attempts to undermine its security and sovereignty in joint statement
2025-03-10 10:00:03 - From: SANA
Amman, SANA- The final statement of the Meeting of Syria’s Neighboring Countries, which concluded Sunday in the Jordanian capital of Amman, emphasized that Syria’s security and stability are pivotal to the security and stability of the region. The statement also condemned all attempts targeting Syria’s security, sovereignty, and peace. The statement called for the lifting …