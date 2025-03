2025-03-10 10:00:03 - From: SANA

Daraa, SANA- The workshops of the Syrian Telecom Establishment branch in Daraa had restored external communication and internet services to the governorates of Daraa and Sweida following an outage last night. The Director of Telecom’s Daraa Branch, Engineer Ahmad al-Hariri, explained that the disruption in external communications and internet services was caused by damage …