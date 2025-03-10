Entire families reportedly killed in fighting in north-west Syria, UN says

2025-03-10 10:20:04 - From: The Guardian

Human rights commissioner calls for investigation into ‘extremely disturbing’ attacks in Latakia province

The UN has condemned what it called “extremely disturbing” reports of entire families being killed in north-west Syria as clashes between security forces and Assad regime loyalists resulted in the country’s highest death toll since the start of its revolution in 2011.

The UN commissioner for human rights, Volker Türk, called on Sunday for investigations into the killings and for perpetrators to be held accountable. “We are receiving extremely disturbing reports of entire families, including women, children and hors de combat [surrendered] fighters, being killed,” he said in a statement. “The killing of civilians in coastal areas in north-west Syria must cease, immediately.”

