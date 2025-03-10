Syrian defence ministry says military operation over and forces ‘paving way for life to return to normal’ – Middle East crisis live

2025-03-10 14:20:20 - From: The Guardian

Syria’s defence ministry spokesperson warns of further retribution against forces loyal to Assad

Syria’s defence ministry has announced it has completed military operations to fight remnants of former ousted president Bashar al-Assad’s forces.

China on Monday called for all warring parties in Syria to “immediately stop” violence. AFP reports foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said “China follows closely the situation in Syria and is concerned about the large number of casualties caused by these armed clashes.”

Continue reading...