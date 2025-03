2025-03-10 15:00:04 - From: SANA

Ankara, SANA- Turkish Vice President, Cevdet Yilmaz has affirmed that the remnants of the former regime in Syria, and any entity acting outside the law, will not be able to obstruct the historic transformation in the country. Anadolu Agency quoted Yilmaz as saying in a statement on X platform: “The events that have taken place …