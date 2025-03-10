Kurdistan takes action: Farmers' Council to end land disputes

2025-03-10 15:06:46 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The General Board forKurdistani Areas Outside the Region announced, on Monday, the formation of theKurdistan Farmers’ Council, aimed at resolving land disputes in areas outsidethe Kurdish administration.

The move follows the IraqiParliament’s passage of the Property Restitution Law on January 21, which seeksto return lands confiscated during Saddam Hussein's Baathist regime to theirrightful owners.

During a press conference, CommitteeChairman Fahmi Burhan emphasized the importance of the law, stating, "Onceenacted, this law should resolve outstanding land disputes, as the same mindsetthat created problems for Kurdish farmers also obstructed the implementation ofArticle 140 of the Iraqi Constitution."

A delegation of Kurdish farmers metearlier today with Burhan to discuss land issues and the implementation of thelaw. To facilitate a more structured response, the Kurdistan Farmers' Councilwill act as a liaison between farmers, the special committee, and the Iraqigovernment, ensuring quicker resolution of disputes.

Burhan explained that the council'sprimary role is to enhance communication and coordination, protecting farmers'rights and ensuring that the law is enforced effectively.

On February 17th, 2025, and despitethe law’s approval, Kurdish farmers attempting to harvest reclaimed lands havefaced harassment from security forces in Kirkuk.