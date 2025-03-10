President Barzani, Turkish Maarif chief discuss education cooperation

2025-03-10 16:25:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Mahmoud Özdil, head of the Turkish Maarif Foundation, in Erbil to discuss the foundation’s activities in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as opportunities for enhanced cooperation.

Kurdistan Presidency stated that President Barzani congratulated Özdil on his appointment and reaffirmed the Region’s support for the foundation’s initiatives. He emphasized the importance of collaboration and learning from Turkiye’s successful experiences in education.

Özdil expressed gratitude for the Kurdistan Region’s support and praised its role in facilitating the foundation’s work. He also highlighted Maarif's schools in Baghdad and Erbil and voiced interest in expanding cooperation with local education authorities, particularly with the Rwanga Foundation.

The meeting, attended by Turkiye’s Consul General in Erbil, also focused on improving educational standards and advancing the Region’s academic sector, the statement added.