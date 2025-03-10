Iraq News Now

Erbil talks: Leader Barzani, Al-Kadhimi address Iraq's pressing issues

2025-03-10

Shafaq News/ On Monday, KurdistanDemocratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani met with former Iraqi PrimeMinister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to discuss the latest political and securitydevelopments in Iraq.

According to a statement, themeeting took place at the Salahuddin resort in Erbil, and discussions coveredthe political process, relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government(KRG) and the federal government, and broader regional security dynamics.

