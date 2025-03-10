1015: Dial up corruption in Kurdistan

2025-03-10 17:20:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A new hotline has been launched to receiveinformation on corruption cases as part of efforts to enhance accountabilityand transparency, the Kurdish Ministry of Justice announced on Monday.

The hotline, reachable at 1015, was introduced withsupport from the Iraqi Media Council and in coordination with the IraqiIntegrity Commission, Ahmad Anwar, head of the Kurdistan Regional Government’sIntegrity Commission, stated.

“The hotline represents a new mechanism for gatheringreports and information on corruption from various sources,” Anwar said,emphasizing that the Kurdistan Integrity Law guarantees the protection ofinformants and their identities if requested.

As for the information received via the hotline, Anwarexplained that they will be categorized based on geographical boundaries beforelegal actions are initiated against individuals or entities implicated incorruption cases.