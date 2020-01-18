At least 75 injured as security forces face off against protesters in Lebanon

2020/01/18 | 21:25 - Source: INA

Security forces in Beirut fired tear gas and used water cannons on Saturday in clashes with protesters armed with tree branches and sign posts near Lebanon’s parliament.

The Lebanese Red Cross reported that 75 persons were injured during the clashes between the security forces and the protesters in Beirut.





The protest movement have been rocking Lebanon since October 17 has revived this week, over delays in forming a new cabinet to address the country’s growing economic crisis.