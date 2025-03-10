President Barzani, Al-Kadhimi discuss Erbil-Baghdad dialogue

2025-03-10 20:30:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Kurdistan Region PresidentNechirvan Barzani met with former Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi todiscuss ongoing dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad.

A statement from the Kurdish Presidency said the two sides discussedrecent political developments and the general situation in Iraq, the KurdistanRegion, and the wider Middle East.

“Both sides emphasized the importance of strengtheningcoordination and cooperation among Iraq’s political forces and components to facechallenges, safeguard the country’s security and stability, and prevent Iraqfrom becoming entangled in regional complexities,” The statement added.

According to the statement, they exchanged views on thedialogue between Erbil and Baghdad, agreeing on the necessity of continuingefforts and coordination to reach an understanding and resolve the existingissues.

Earlier in the day, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani also metwith al-Kadhimi, discussing developments in Iraq’s political landscape.

Al-Kadhimi had also met on Sunday in Erbil with Kurdistan’sPrime Minister Masrour Barzani, where they discussed preparations for upcomingelections.