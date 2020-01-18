Foreign Relations: Ending foreign forces keeps Iraq away from conflicts

2020/01/18 | 23:10 - Source: INA

INA - BAGHDAD - NASSAR AL-HAJJ

Committee of Foreign Relations in the Parliament stressed the importance of keeping Iraq away from the conflicted politics, according to a statement by a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, Muhammad al-Ghabban to Iraqi News Agency INA.

"Iraq is looking forward to good relations with everyone based on mutual respect and non-interference in its internal affairs in a way that achieves common interests," added al-Ghabban.

He pointed out that the decision of the Parliament to remove foreign forces contributes to the stability of the region.