Fear among Syrian Christians after deadly attacks

2025-03-10 21:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Members of Syria's small Christian community on the coast are living in fear after attacks killed more than 1,000 mostly Alawite civilians, with Christians reportedly caught up in the violence.

"The current conflict in Syria does not concern me, but we are its victims," said Ruwayda, a 36-year-old Christian from the port city of Latakia.

"There's a feeling that no one is protecting us," she told AFP.

"I feel a mix of both fear and anticipation for what lies ahead in Syria, but I feel certain that migration is the only option," she added.