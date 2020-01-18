40 killed in Houthi terror attack on camp in Yemen's Marib: Saudi state TV

2020/01/18 | 23:55 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Iran-aligned Houthis attacked a military training camp in the Yemeni city of Marib on Saturday, killing 40 military personnel and wounding dozens, Saudi state television said, according to Reuters.
A proxy war has been playing out in Yemen between Iran and Saudi Arabia.
Al Ekhbariya quoted sources as saying the attack was carried out with ballistic missiles and drones.
A proxy war has been playing out in Yemen between Iran and Saudi Arabia.
The Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Iran-allied Houthis.
The Houthis have been subject to a separate arms embargo since 2015. Iran has repeatedly denied supplying weapons to the Houthis.