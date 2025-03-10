Source: Heavy clashes between Turkiye and PKK in Duhok

2025-03-10 21:45:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Clashes erupted between the Turkish army andthe Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Duhok province of Kurdistan Region, asecurity source revealed on Monday.

The fighting broke out on the slopes of Mount Metin in Al-Amadiya,the source said.

Eyewitnesses reported that the clashes took place near thevillage of Barji, with heavy gunfire and the use of light and medium weaponsheard in the area.

The PKK announced a ceasefire on March 1 in response to acall from its imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan. However, the clashes betweenthe group and Turkiye erupted the next day.

Notably, sources told Anadolu Agency that the ceasefire wasnot part of PKK leader’s appeal.