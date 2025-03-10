Deadly clashes between Syrian security and Assad loyalists: what we know so far

2025-03-10 22:00:07 - From: The Guardian

More than 1,000 people are believed to have died in the last week, as violence swept over north-west Syria

Clashes between Syrian security services and fighters loyal to the ousted Assad regime erupted on Wednesday, kicking off five days of still-ongoing fighting which has left more than 1,000 dead, including 745 civilians, according to a war monitor.

The clashes, some of the deadliest the country has seen since the beginning of its civil war in 2011, were the biggest challenge Syria’s new authorities has faced since taking power in December.

