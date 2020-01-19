Death toll in Houthi attack on camp in Marib rises to 60: Saudi TV

2020/01/19 | 01:05 - Source: Baghdad Post

Iran-aligned Houthis attacked a military training camp in the Yemeni city of Marib on Saturday, killing 60 military personnel and wounding dozens others, Saudi state television said on Saturday evening, according to Reuters.

Al Ekhbariya quoted sources as saying the attack was carried out with ballistic missiles and drones.

A proxy war has been playing out in Yemen between Iran and Saudi Arabia.



The Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Iran-allied Houthis. Iran has repeatedly denied supplying weapons to the Houthis.

Iran-aligned Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack.