Trump says Soleimani was saying bad things at US

2020/01/19 | 01:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

US President Donald Trump recounted minute-by-minute details of the US strike that killed Iran's top military commander during remarks to high-dollar Republican donors at his South Florida estate, according to audio obtained by CNN.

Trump, speaking at a GOP fundraising dinner Friday evening, offered new details about the strike that killed Gen.



Qasem Soleimani, which exacerbated tensions in the region and led to an ongoing dispute with Congress over his constitutional ability to wage war.

In his speech — held inside the gilded ballroom on his Mar-a-Lago property — he claimed that Soleimani was "saying bad things about our country" before the strike, which led to his decision to authorize his killing."How much of this shit do we have to listen to?" Trump asked.



"How much are we going to listen to?"